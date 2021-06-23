Flowchain Price Reaches $0.0250 (FLC)

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded 13.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 23rd. In the last seven days, Flowchain has traded down 28.3% against the US dollar. Flowchain has a total market capitalization of $22,010.11 and approximately $41,619.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flowchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0250 or 0.00000072 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.09 or 0.00055162 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003582 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 32.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00021388 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $224.55 or 0.00648697 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 41.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00041600 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.47 or 0.00079350 BTC.

Flowchain Coin Profile

Flowchain (FLC) is a coin. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 881,836 coins. The official website for Flowchain is flowchain.co . Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Flowchain aims to implement the IoT blockchain technology and already proposed a virtual blocks technology that can ensure data stream transactions in a near real-time manner. Jollen, the creator of Flowchain, will present such virtual block technology that can integrate with IPFS to provide an off-chain mechanism technology which can ensure the digital assets transaction from one trusted party to another. “

Flowchain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flowchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flowchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flowchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

