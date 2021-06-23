Flowserve Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:FLS)

Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 20th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th.

Flowserve has increased its dividend payment by 40.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Flowserve has a dividend payout ratio of 49.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Flowserve to earn $1.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.2%.

NYSE:FLS opened at $40.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 40.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.79. Flowserve has a fifty-two week low of $25.53 and a fifty-two week high of $44.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.69.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. Flowserve had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $857.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Flowserve will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FLS. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Flowserve from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Flowserve from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Flowserve from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.29.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates in two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

