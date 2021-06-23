Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Now Covered by Analysts at William Blair

Research analysts at William Blair started coverage on shares of Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FLYW. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Flywire in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Flywire in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Flywire in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Flywire presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.14.

Get Flywire alerts:

Flywire stock opened at $37.12 on Monday. Flywire has a fifty-two week low of $27.63 and a fifty-two week high of $37.70.

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

Read More: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.