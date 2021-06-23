Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.29 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) – B. Riley cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Fortress Biotech in a report issued on Wednesday, June 16th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $1.29 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.04. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Fortress Biotech’s FY2023 earnings at $1.83 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortress Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.63.

NASDAQ FBIO opened at $3.52 on Monday. Fortress Biotech has a 12 month low of $2.12 and a 12 month high of $6.10. The company has a market cap of $342.56 million, a PE ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 2.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a current ratio of 5.91.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 97.09% and a negative return on equity of 23.41%. The firm had revenue of $11.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.51 million.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. WMS Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortress Biotech in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in Fortress Biotech in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Fortress Biotech in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.18% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino capsules to treat only inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris; Targadox for severe acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

