Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Analysts expect that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) will post ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.20). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors posted earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will report full-year earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $3.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors.

Get Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors alerts:

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $77.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.67 million. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative net margin of 38.63% and a negative return on equity of 8.39%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FTAI shares. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.30.

Shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,477. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a one year low of $10.75 and a one year high of $34.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -21.75 and a beta of 2.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -153.49%.

In other news, Director Martin Tuchman acquired 800,000 shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $20,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Diametric Capital LP lifted its stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 24.8% in the first quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 51,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 10,298 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,319,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 398,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,229,000 after purchasing an additional 11,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearline Capital LP acquired a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $341,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.51% of the company’s stock.

About Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (FTAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.