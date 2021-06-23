Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Upgraded to “Buy” by Loop Capital

Loop Capital upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $100.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FBHS. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fortune Brands Home & Security presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $100.06.

Shares of FBHS stock opened at $98.35 on Tuesday. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 1 year low of $58.37 and a 1 year high of $114.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.38. The company has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 24.65%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is presently 24.82%.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total transaction of $140,562.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Danny Luburic sold 13,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.72, for a total transaction of $1,504,515.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,826 shares of company stock worth $3,609,873. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 218.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 86.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

