Forum Merger III Co. (NASDAQ:FIII) CEO Buys $4,925,000.00 in Stock

Forum Merger III Co. (NASDAQ:FIII) CEO Marshall Kiev acquired 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.85 per share, with a total value of $4,925,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Forum Merger III stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $9.99. 9,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 881,571. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.94. Forum Merger III Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.05 and a fifty-two week high of $15.30.

FIII has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Forum Merger III in a report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on Forum Merger III in a report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIII. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Forum Merger III during the fourth quarter worth $12,316,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Forum Merger III during the fourth quarter valued at $11,073,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new position in Forum Merger III during the first quarter valued at $5,484,000. Corvex Management LP acquired a new position in Forum Merger III during the first quarter valued at $4,818,000. Finally, Redwood Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Forum Merger III during the first quarter valued at $3,033,000. 30.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Forum Merger III Company Profile

Forum Merger III Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

