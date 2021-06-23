Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Acquired by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 163.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 172,863 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,210 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $5,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FCX. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 752.9% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 6,823 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 6,023 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 598.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,864 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 197,622 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $5,097,000 after purchasing an additional 10,262 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth $482,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,038 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. 77.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $36.49 on Wednesday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.44 and a fifty-two week high of $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $53.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.00.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on FCX. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Exane BNP Paribas cut Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.30 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.31.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 18,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $746,018.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 3,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total value of $132,842.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,922 shares of company stock valued at $3,535,419 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

