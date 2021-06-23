Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 10.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,227 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $3,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Freshpet by 9.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,480,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,474,000 after purchasing an additional 404,131 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Freshpet by 12.0% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,374,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,153,000 after purchasing an additional 255,051 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Freshpet by 10.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,246,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,930,000 after purchasing an additional 112,891 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Freshpet by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,187,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,578,000 after purchasing an additional 132,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Freshpet by 17.8% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 554,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,105,000 after purchasing an additional 83,847 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

FRPT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $194.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Freshpet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.56.

In other Freshpet news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total transaction of $177,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,497 shares in the company, valued at $14,601,969. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.84, for a total transaction of $335,176.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 139,748 shares in the company, valued at $23,455,304.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 23,323 shares of company stock worth $4,121,262 over the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ FRPT opened at $162.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of -651.28 and a beta of 0.73. Freshpet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.13 and a 52-week high of $186.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $172.27.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.24). Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $93.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Freshpet Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

