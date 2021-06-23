Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $430 M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $433.83 million.

Several brokerages have commented on FRPT. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Freshpet from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an average rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Freshpet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $159.56.

NASDAQ FRPT opened at $162.82 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $172.27. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -651.28 and a beta of 0.73. Freshpet has a 52 week low of $79.13 and a 52 week high of $186.98.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $93.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.89 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. Freshpet’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Freshpet will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.84, for a total value of $335,176.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,455,304.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,611,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,323 shares of company stock valued at $4,121,262. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

