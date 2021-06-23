Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.370-1.520 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSEAMERICAN:FRD traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.09. 281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,350. Friedman Industries has a fifty-two week low of $4.79 and a fifty-two week high of $14.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.53 and a quick ratio of 4.00. The company has a market cap of $97.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.10 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.37.

Get Friedman Industries alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. Friedman Industries’s payout ratio is currently -30.77%.

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the processing and wholesale of hot-roll coils into sheet and plate, as well as customer-owned coils.

See Also: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Friedman Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Friedman Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.