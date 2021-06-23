FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Adecco Group in a report issued on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Marden now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $2.43 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.17. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Adecco Group’s FY2023 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

Get Adecco Group alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Adecco Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adecco Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

AHEXY opened at $34.05 on Monday. Adecco Group has a 12 month low of $22.80 and a 12 month high of $35.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.28.

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. Adecco Group had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 1.96%. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter.

Adecco Group Company Profile

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It offers temporary staffing, permanent placement, and career transition services; technical experts for project-related work; managed service programs; recruitment process outsourcing; training, upskilling, and reskilling services; technology and digital-engineering consulting; and talent development services under the Adecco, LHH, General Assembly, Spring, Badenoch + Clark, Adia, Vettery, Spring Professional, Modis, and Pontoon brands.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Adecco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.