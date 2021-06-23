FY2021 Earnings Forecast for CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for CyrusOne in a report issued on Thursday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $3.99 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CyrusOne’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.20 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.44 EPS.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $298.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.57 million. CyrusOne had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 1.75%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CONE. TD Securities dropped their price target on CyrusOne from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. TheStreet lowered CyrusOne from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Evercore ISI started coverage on CyrusOne in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Cowen downgraded CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on CyrusOne in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.33.

CONE stock opened at $69.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.41. CyrusOne has a 12-month low of $61.64 and a 12-month high of $86.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.34.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CONE. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in CyrusOne by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 232,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,735,000 after buying an additional 18,569 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in CyrusOne by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in CyrusOne by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,688,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,389,000 after buying an additional 171,723 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CyrusOne by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,329,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $970,371,000 after buying an additional 265,156 shares during the period. Finally, Associated Banc Corp increased its stake in CyrusOne by 1,045.7% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period.

In other news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $731,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 81,666 shares in the company, valued at $5,973,867.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David H. Ferdman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $398,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 76,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,104,913.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.31%.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

Recommended Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.