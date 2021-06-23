FY2021 EPS Estimates for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:WRE)

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 17th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.13 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.32. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Get Washington Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.32). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.41% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $69.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.48 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WRE. Raymond James cut shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Shares of WRE opened at $22.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.67. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $16.95 and a 1-year high of $27.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -98.09 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.76%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 7.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,846,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $350,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,872 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,051,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,005,000 after purchasing an additional 136,891 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,489,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,013,000 after purchasing an additional 625,052 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,193,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,452,000 after purchasing an additional 49,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,679,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,161,000 after purchasing an additional 186,571 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

About Washington Real Estate Investment Trust

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.