FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Issued By Wedbush

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) – Stock analysts at Wedbush raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Signature Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, June 16th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $15.95 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $15.27. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.39. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 30.40%. The firm had revenue of $439.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SBNY. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Signature Bank from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Maxim Group increased their target price on Signature Bank from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Signature Bank from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Signature Bank from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Signature Bank from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Signature Bank has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SBNY opened at $244.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.78. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $71.44 and a fifty-two week high of $263.99. The firm has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Signature Bank by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Signature Bank by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. raised its stake in Signature Bank by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 7,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Signature Bank by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 124.6% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is currently 22.49%.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

