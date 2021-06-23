FY2023 EPS Estimates for Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Increased by Desjardins

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) – Research analysts at Desjardins raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Stantec in a note issued to investors on Sunday, June 20th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $2.22 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.15. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $674.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.17 million. Stantec had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 3.95%.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. ATB Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Stantec in a report on Friday, February 26th. TD Securities raised their target price on Stantec from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Stantec from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Stantec from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Stantec from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stantec currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.38.

Shares of NYSE:STN opened at $44.59 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.26. Stantec has a 1 year low of $28.10 and a 1 year high of $47.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.55 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Stantec by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,854,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $318,617,000 after buying an additional 2,867,974 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Stantec during the 4th quarter worth $46,385,000. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Stantec by 758.2% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,279,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,753,000 after buying an additional 1,130,475 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Stantec by 407.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,143,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,934,000 after buying an additional 917,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Stantec by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,277,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,254,000 after buying an additional 552,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.52% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1346 per share. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Stantec’s payout ratio is presently 21.08%.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

