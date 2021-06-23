Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $70.36

Shares of Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $70.36 and last traded at $70.86, with a volume of 1841 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.73.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GLPG. Bank of America upgraded Galapagos from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $93.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Galapagos in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised Galapagos from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.45.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.71.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.71) by $1.47. The firm had revenue of $137.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.06 million. Galapagos had a negative return on equity of 10.05% and a negative net margin of 45.08%. Research analysts expect that Galapagos NV will post -5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Galapagos by 936.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Galapagos during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Galapagos during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Knott David M bought a new position in Galapagos during the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Galapagos during the first quarter valued at about $127,000. 10.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Galapagos

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various small molecule medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, SjÃ¶gren's syndrome, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, cutaneous lupus erythematosus, lupus membranous nephropathy, and uveitis.

