Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Galectin Therapeutics Inc. is a drug development company engaged in the development new therapies for fibrotic disease and cancer. The Company uses its carbohydrate technology that targets galectin proteins, the key mediators of biologic and pathologic function. Galectin Therapeutics uses naturally occurring carbohydrate polymers with galactose residues to create complex carbohydrates with specific molecular weights. Galectin Therapeutics, formerly known as Pro-Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts. “

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Galectin Therapeutics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ GALT opened at $3.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $187.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 2.35. Galectin Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $5.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.78.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. Equities analysts anticipate that Galectin Therapeutics will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Fund L.P. 10X sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total transaction of $109,175.00. Corporate insiders own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GALT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 16.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Galectin Therapeutics Company Profile

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is (GR-MD-02) belapectin galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

