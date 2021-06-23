Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Position Trimmed by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,569 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $3,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GRMN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Garmin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,181,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Garmin by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,387,121 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $285,643,000 after purchasing an additional 465,589 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Garmin by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 933,283 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $111,676,000 after purchasing an additional 375,379 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Garmin by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 816,777 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $107,692,000 after purchasing an additional 272,796 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Garmin by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 988,911 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $118,333,000 after purchasing an additional 93,674 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Garmin stock opened at $142.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $27.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.67. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $91.84 and a 1-year high of $145.20.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.06 million. Garmin had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Research analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GRMN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Garmin from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Garmin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.00.

In related news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 1,079 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.56, for a total value of $148,427.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.06, for a total transaction of $21,309,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 241,214 shares of company stock worth $34,321,615 in the last quarter. Insiders own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

