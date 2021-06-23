Gary W. Rollins Sells 150,000 Shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Stock

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Director Gary W. Rollins sold 150,000 shares of RPC stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total value of $849,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,199,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,428,949.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE RES opened at $5.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.60 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.39. RPC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.23 and a 1 year high of $7.43.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $182.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.04 million. RPC had a negative return on equity of 9.25% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RPC, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on RPC from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in RPC during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in RPC during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of RPC in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of RPC by 696.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RPC in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 24.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RPC

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

