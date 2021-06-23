Gemini Group Global (OTCMKTS:GMNI) vs. Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Critical Contrast

Gemini Group Global (OTCMKTS:GMNI) and Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Gemini Group Global and Ambev’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gemini Group Global N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Ambev $11.33 billion 4.98 $2.21 billion $0.14 25.64

Ambev has higher revenue and earnings than Gemini Group Global.

Profitability

This table compares Gemini Group Global and Ambev’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gemini Group Global N/A N/A N/A Ambev 20.69% 17.03% 10.54%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Gemini Group Global and Ambev, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gemini Group Global 0 0 0 0 N/A Ambev 1 6 3 0 2.20

Ambev has a consensus price target of $3.80, indicating a potential upside of 5.85%. Given Ambev’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ambev is more favorable than Gemini Group Global.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.6% of Ambev shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Gemini Group Global has a beta of -0.26, suggesting that its stock price is 126% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ambev has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ambev beats Gemini Group Global on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gemini Group Global

Gemini Group Global Corp. manufactures and distributes electronic cigarettes, e-liquid, and mods. Its products include prohibition juice, wildcat juice, moonshine juice, city gin, cat daddy, and white lightning juice. The company has the strategic alliance with Royal Vapour. The company was formerly known as Hull Energy, Inc. and changed its name to Gemini Group Global Corporation in September 2013. Gemini Group Global Corp. was founded in 1989 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas with manufacturing facility in California, United States and vapor shop in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Ambev

Ambev S.A., through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Banks, Deputy, Quilmes ClÃ¡sica, PaceÃ±a, TaquiÃ±a, Huari, Becker, CusqueÃ±a, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Patricia, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands. It also provides bottled water, isotonic beverages, energy drinks, coconut water, powdered and natural juices, and ready-to-drink teas under the GuaranÃ¡ Antarctica, Natu, Gatorade, H2OH!, Lipton Iced Tea, Fusion, Do Bem, Pepsi, Canada Dry, Squirt, Red Rock, Pepsi-Cola, Seven Up, Nutrl, and Palm Bay and Mike's brands, as well as For Me wellness shots, a functional beverage. Ambev S.A. offers its products through a network of third-party distributors and a direct distribution system. The company was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil. Ambev S.A. is a subsidiary of Interbrew International B.V.

