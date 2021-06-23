Genaro Network (GNX) Reaches Market Cap of $4.18 Million

Genaro Network (CURRENCY:GNX) traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. Genaro Network has a market capitalization of $4.18 million and approximately $504,351.00 worth of Genaro Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Genaro Network has traded down 36.2% against the US dollar. One Genaro Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0153 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002990 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00054432 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003523 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00020897 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $206.14 or 0.00615985 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00040400 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.24 or 0.00078418 BTC.

Genaro Network Profile

GNX is a coin. Its genesis date was September 27th, 2017. Genaro Network’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 273,721,061 coins. The Reddit community for Genaro Network is /r/GenaroNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Genaro Network’s official message board is medium.com/genaro-network . Genaro Network’s official Twitter account is @GenaroNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Genaro Network is genaro.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Genaro Network is an Ethereum-based storage network, providing blockchain developers a one-stop solution to deploy smart contracts and store data simultaneously. One of the major components of the Hub is the Genaro Accelerator, a resident incubation and acceleration platform that supports the creation of the DAPPS that utilize the Genaro Network. It provides mentorship, technical expertise, marketing support, and community funding to allow the teams and projects to grow. GNX is an ERC20 token that powers Genaro Network. “

Genaro Network Coin Trading

