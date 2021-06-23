Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Position Trimmed by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 27.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,774 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the first quarter valued at $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 623.1% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 772.7% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 66.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Generac from $366.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $383.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.64.

In related news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 4,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $1,841,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,068,370. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,106 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $1,539,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,359,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 23,890 shares of company stock valued at $8,306,590 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac stock opened at $396.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.90. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.63 and a fifty-two week high of $399.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $328.29.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.48. Generac had a net margin of 16.16% and a return on equity of 38.90%. The firm had revenue of $807.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.16 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

