Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.50.

GBIO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Generation Bio in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Generation Bio in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Generation Bio from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

In other Generation Bio news, insider Matthew Stanton sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total value of $42,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 199,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,606,284.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Geoff Mcdonough sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $351,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,184,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,561,208. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 311,749 shares of company stock valued at $8,571,177. Corporate insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GBIO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Generation Bio by 47.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,484,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090,360 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Generation Bio by 117.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,913,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576,565 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Generation Bio by 94.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,512,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,053,000 after acquiring an additional 733,695 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Generation Bio by 144.7% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 716,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,394,000 after buying an additional 423,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Generation Bio by 50.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,082,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,817,000 after buying an additional 363,459 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GBIO stock opened at $25.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.54. Generation Bio has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $55.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.75.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts expect that Generation Bio will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About Generation Bio

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

