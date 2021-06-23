Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Shares Gap Up to $55.18

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $55.18, but opened at $56.90. Genesco shares last traded at $58.21, with a volume of 595 shares changing hands.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on GCO shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genesco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Genesco from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.24. The stock has a market cap of $876.87 million, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 2.24.
In other Genesco news, Director Kathleen Mason sold 460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $27,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,932 shares in the company, valued at $2,709,988. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 960 shares of company stock valued at $54,173 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Genesco during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Genesco by 2,840.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genesco during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Genesco by 860.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Genesco in the first quarter worth about $200,000. 90.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Genesco Company Profile (NYSE:GCO)
Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.
