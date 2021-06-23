Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Shares Gap Up to $55.18

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $55.18, but opened at $56.90. Genesco shares last traded at $58.21, with a volume of 595 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GCO shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genesco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Genesco from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.24. The stock has a market cap of $876.87 million, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 2.24.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.32. Genesco had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $538.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($3.65) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Genesco Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Genesco news, Director Kathleen Mason sold 460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $27,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,932 shares in the company, valued at $2,709,988. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 960 shares of company stock valued at $54,173 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Genesco during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Genesco by 2,840.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genesco during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Genesco by 860.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Genesco in the first quarter worth about $200,000. 90.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genesco Company Profile (NYSE:GCO)

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

