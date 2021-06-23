Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Bought by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 0.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 188,788 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $6,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 0.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 559,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $19,972,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gentex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,023,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 100.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 46,112 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 23,082 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 26.7% during the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 3,635 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 14.9% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 17,997 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Gentex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.14.

In other Gentex news, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 5,440 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $194,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,570.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Matthew Chiodo sold 6,851 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total transaction of $244,306.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 28,405 shares of company stock valued at $995,906 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Gentex stock opened at $32.67 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.70. Gentex Co. has a 52 week low of $24.69 and a 52 week high of $37.75. The firm has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.08.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). Gentex had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 21.62%. The firm had revenue of $483.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is 34.04%.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

