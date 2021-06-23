GenTrust LLC Invests $251,000 in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

GenTrust LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $56,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

IWB stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $239.49. 7,318 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,331. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $235.77. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $166.12 and a 52-week high of $239.80.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.