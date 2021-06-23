Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 8,676 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,409,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,676 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $142,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FRT. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 132.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

FRT has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $113.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. TheStreet lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.18.

FRT opened at $118.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.32. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $67.01 and a 52-week high of $125.00.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.42). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 15.23%. On average, research analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.81%.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

