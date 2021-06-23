Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 698,392 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,588 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.26% of MKS Instruments worth $129,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKSI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in MKS Instruments by 131.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 21,082 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in MKS Instruments by 2,134.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,061,000 after acquiring an additional 154,614 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in MKS Instruments by 146.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,131 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 11,952 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in MKS Instruments by 142.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 116,425 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $17,516,000 after acquiring an additional 68,344 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in MKS Instruments by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 70,939 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

MKSI opened at $169.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 1.55. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.78 and a 12 month high of $199.44. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $180.89.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.36. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 16.21%. The business had revenue of $694.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from MKS Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is 11.84%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price (up from $225.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on MKS Instruments from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. MKS Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.00.

In related news, SVP David Philip Henry sold 284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.70, for a total value of $53,022.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,806 shares in the company, valued at $337,180.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric Robert Taranto sold 1,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total value of $331,298.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,626.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,072 shares of company stock valued at $2,066,061 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

