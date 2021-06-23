Geode Capital Management LLC Has $133.07 Million Holdings in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,459,079 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 573,062 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $133,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Associated Banc Corp increased its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 971.4% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 1,125.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director James R. Heistand sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total value of $1,134,000.00. Also, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total value of $195,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,464.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,839 shares of company stock worth $2,043,720. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $37.90 on Wednesday. Americold Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $32.94 and a 12-month high of $41.29. The company has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of -758.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.63.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.20). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $634.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.22%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Americold Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.25.

Americold Realty Trust Profile

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

