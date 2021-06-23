Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 10.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 470,180 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,021 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $122,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WSO. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,126,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,498,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 180,232 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,832,000 after acquiring an additional 4,560 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 123,501 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 580,787 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,578,000 after acquiring an additional 18,198 shares in the last quarter. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Watsco news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.14, for a total value of $1,617,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.31% of the company’s stock.

WSO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Watsco from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Watsco in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $309.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Watsco from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $260.60.

Shares of Watsco stock opened at $280.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Watsco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.79 and a 1 year high of $307.81. The firm has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.12 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $288.90.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This is an increase from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Watsco’s payout ratio is 111.27%.

Watsco Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

