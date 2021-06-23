Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 699,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,667 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.57% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $119,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the first quarter worth about $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 179.2% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 7,650.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SITE stock opened at $172.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.60 and a fifty-two week high of $206.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $175.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.88 and a beta of 1.22.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.61. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SITE. UBS Group upped their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Truist upped their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $130.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $138.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays upped their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.78.

In related news, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.86, for a total transaction of $514,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,455.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 17,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.64, for a total value of $2,794,654.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 396,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,641,391.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,044 shares of company stock valued at $11,047,884. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

