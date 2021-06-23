Geode Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,354,663 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,186 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $124,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,338 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,190,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,361,087 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,138,333,000 after purchasing an additional 645,355 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Owens Corning in the first quarter worth approximately $13,883,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in Owens Corning by 41.9% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 118,549 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,917,000 after buying an additional 34,994 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

NYSE OC opened at $97.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.03. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $51.53 and a 1 year high of $109.89. The firm has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.55.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.31. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 19.96%.

In other Owens Corning news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $1,164,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,447,217.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 9,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total transaction of $882,205.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,944 shares in the company, valued at $6,292,973.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,866 shares of company stock worth $3,028,841. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OC. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.06.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.