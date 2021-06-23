Ghost (GHOST) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $318,685.00

Ghost (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded up 51.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. In the last seven days, Ghost has traded up 62.5% against the dollar. One Ghost coin can now be bought for about $0.53 or 0.00001632 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ghost has a market cap of $8.83 million and approximately $318,685.00 worth of Ghost was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00053618 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003509 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00020530 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00597218 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.27 or 0.00077921 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00039572 BTC.

Ghost Profile

GHOST is a coin. Ghost’s total supply is 16,679,534 coins. Ghost’s official Twitter account is @GhostVeterans and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ghost is www.ghostbymcafee.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Ghost

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ghost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ghost should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ghost using one of the exchanges listed above.

