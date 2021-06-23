Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Shares Gap Up to $36.02

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $36.02, but opened at $37.20. Global Blood Therapeutics shares last traded at $36.60, with a volume of 634 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GBT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.89.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 9.47, a quick ratio of 8.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $39.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.88 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 57.58% and a negative net margin of 167.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Global Blood Therapeutics news, Director Philip A. Pizzo sold 1,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total transaction of $38,915.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,363.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GBT. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 138,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,999,000 after purchasing an additional 4,905 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 392.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 24,656 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 124,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,409,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period.

About Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT)

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). It is evaluating the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase 2a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

