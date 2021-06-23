Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) CEO James Larry Nelson Sells 106,774 Shares

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) CEO James Larry Nelson sold 106,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total value of $1,972,115.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:GNL opened at $18.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.95 and a 52-week high of $20.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.81 and a beta of 1.21.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.48). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 0.34%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.71%. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is currently 89.39%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Global Net Lease by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Global Net Lease by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 6,905 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Global Net Lease by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 139,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

