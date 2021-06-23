Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG decreased its position in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,330 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.62% of Global X Copper Miners ETF worth $5,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 599.5% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 48,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 41,269 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 511.9% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 7,678 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $285,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,067,000.

Get Global X Copper Miners ETF alerts:

Shares of COPX opened at $36.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.21. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $16.75 and a 12-month high of $46.96.

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

Further Reading: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Copper Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Copper Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.