GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Stock Holdings Boosted by JBF Capital Inc.

JBF Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) by 133.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc.’s holdings in GMS were worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adams Wealth Management grew its position in shares of GMS by 2.0% during the first quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 12,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of GMS by 1.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of GMS by 7.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of GMS by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of GMS during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

GMS stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.99. 2,398 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,012. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.38. GMS Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.41 and a 52-week high of $47.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.21 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.48.

In other news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 80,000 shares of GMS stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.81 per share, with a total value of $3,184,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders have acquired 176,210 shares of company stock valued at $7,359,426 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

GMS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of GMS from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Truist upped their price target on shares of GMS from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of GMS from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of GMS from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.60.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

