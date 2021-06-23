Godsey & Gibb Associates Acquires New Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 190 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CI. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Cigna in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in Cigna in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Cigna in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in Cigna in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CI traded down $2.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $233.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,769,822. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $158.84 and a 52 week high of $272.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $252.71.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.42 by $0.31. Cigna had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $40.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 20.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.68%.

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani sold 130,443 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.52, for a total transaction of $33,069,909.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,726,174.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total transaction of $740,152.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,496,252.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 263,995 shares of company stock worth $67,411,610. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $264.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $254.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $284.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cigna presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.00.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

