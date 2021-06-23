Godsey & Gibb Associates Acquires Shares of 450 DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 69.0% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 280.0% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. 70.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DD shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Argus raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.71.

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.89. 30,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,917,288. The company has a market capitalization of $40.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.53. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.74 and a 1-year high of $87.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, March 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $944,582.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,988.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $295,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

See Also: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.