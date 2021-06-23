Godsey & Gibb Associates Purchases New Stake in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Corp increased its position in Cannae by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cannae by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cannae by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 26,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cannae by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Cannae by 7,822.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Richard N. Massey bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.96 per share, with a total value of $359,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 299,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,771,314.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Bryan D. Coy purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.82 per share, with a total value of $34,820.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $104,460. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $430,250. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CNNE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cannae from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Cannae in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cannae from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of CNNE stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.20. The stock had a trading volume of 7,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,434. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $32.88 and a one year high of $46.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.66.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($2.40). Cannae had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 154.88%. The company had revenue of $171.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cannae

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

