Godsey & Gibb Associates Reduces Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Godsey & Gibb Associates reduced its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,351 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group makes up about 13.1% of Godsey & Gibb Associates’ holdings, making the stock its largest position. Godsey & Gibb Associates’ holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $22,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PNC. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $185.22. 30,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,879,454. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.09 and a 52-week high of $203.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $189.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.40.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 47.97%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.33%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Stephens raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $161.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.30.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

Read More: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.