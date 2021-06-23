Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Golden Entertainment, Inc. is a diverse gaming company which offers casino, distribute gaming and lottery services. The company’s gaming divisions consists of Golden Casino Group, PT’s Entertainment Group and Golden Route Operations. Golden Entertainment, Inc., formerly known as Lakes Entertainment, Inc., is based in Las Vegas, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GDEN. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

GDEN stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.88. 96,608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,045. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 2.92. Golden Entertainment has a 1 year low of $7.77 and a 1 year high of $46.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $239.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.52 million. Golden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 12.85% and a negative return on equity of 40.61%. Sell-side analysts expect that Golden Entertainment will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Golden Entertainment news, Director Robert L. Miodunski sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total transaction of $528,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,231,886.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony A. Marnell III sold 13,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $538,509.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 120,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Casinos and Distributed Gaming. The Casinos segment owns and operates ten resort casino properties in Nevada and Maryland.

