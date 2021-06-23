Golden Goose (GOLD) Price Down 8.3% This Week

Golden Goose (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 23rd. Golden Goose has a market cap of $1.22 million and $287,000.00 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Golden Goose has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Golden Goose coin can now be purchased for $0.0073 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002983 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00047622 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.45 or 0.00108648 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.08 or 0.00170133 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000178 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,578.26 or 1.00091167 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Golden Goose was first traded on December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 coins. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @GoldenGooseNews

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity. “

