Grafton Group (LON:GFTU) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Grafton Group (LON:GFTU) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

GFTU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Shore Capital upped their price target on Grafton Group from GBX 1,010 ($13.20) to GBX 1,070 ($13.98) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,340 ($17.51) price target on shares of Grafton Group in a research report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,340 ($17.51) price target on shares of Grafton Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,235 ($16.14) price objective on shares of Grafton Group in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Grafton Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,038.33 ($13.57).

GFTU stock opened at GBX 1,189 ($15.53) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,160.30. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30. Grafton Group has a 1 year low of GBX 612 ($8.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,278 ($16.70).

In other Grafton Group news, insider David Arnold sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,195 ($15.61), for a total transaction of £29,875 ($39,031.88). Also, insider Gavin Slark sold 22,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,246 ($16.28), for a total value of £278,206.88 ($363,479.07). Insiders have sold 204,828 shares of company stock worth $246,448,188 over the last 90 days.

Grafton Group Company Profile

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

