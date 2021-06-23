Grafton Group (LON:GFTU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Grafton Group (LON:GFTU) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 1,340 ($17.51) price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GFTU. Shore Capital raised their price objective on shares of Grafton Group from GBX 1,010 ($13.20) to GBX 1,070 ($13.98) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 1,040 ($13.59) target price on shares of Grafton Group in a report on Friday, April 16th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,340 ($17.51) target price on shares of Grafton Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 1,235 ($16.14) target price on shares of Grafton Group in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,038.33 ($13.57).

Shares of GFTU stock opened at GBX 1,193 ($15.59) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,160.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.28, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.30. Grafton Group has a 12-month low of GBX 612 ($8.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,278 ($16.70).

In other Grafton Group news, insider Gavin Slark sold 22,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,246 ($16.28), for a total transaction of £278,206.88 ($363,479.07). Also, insider David Arnold sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,195 ($15.61), for a total transaction of £29,875 ($39,031.88). Insiders sold 204,828 shares of company stock worth $246,448,188 over the last three months.

Grafton Group Company Profile

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

