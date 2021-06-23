Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) and Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) Head-To-Head Contrast

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) and Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Grand Canyon Education and Vitru’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grand Canyon Education 30.71% 17.53% 14.78% Vitru N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Grand Canyon Education and Vitru’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grand Canyon Education $844.10 million 4.85 $257.20 million $5.59 15.81 Vitru $100.80 million 3.93 $10.11 million $0.52 33.02

Grand Canyon Education has higher revenue and earnings than Vitru. Grand Canyon Education is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vitru, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Grand Canyon Education and Vitru, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grand Canyon Education 0 0 4 0 3.00 Vitru 0 1 4 0 2.80

Grand Canyon Education presently has a consensus target price of $120.33, indicating a potential upside of 36.12%. Vitru has a consensus target price of $16.75, indicating a potential downside of 2.45%. Given Grand Canyon Education’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Grand Canyon Education is more favorable than Vitru.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

39.4% of Vitru shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Grand Canyon Education shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Grand Canyon Education beats Vitru on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services. It also offers marketing and communication services, such as lead acquisition, digital communications strategy, brand identity, media planning and strategy, video, and data science and analysis services; and back office services comprising finance and accounting, human resources, audit, procurement services. The company, through its subsidiary, Orbis Education Services, LLC, supports healthcare education programs for 22 universities. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. was founded in 1949 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

Vitru Company Profile

Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. It operates through three segments: Distance Learning Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses. The company offers distance learning undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors. Its courses primarily comprise pedagogy, business administration, accounting, physical education, vocational, engineering, and health-related courses. The company also offer continuing education courses primarily in pedagogy, finance and business, as well as in other subjects, such as law, engineering, IT, and health-related courses through hybrid model, online, and on-campus. In addition, it operates 10 campuses that offers traditional on campus undergraduate courses, including business administration, accounting, physical education, vocational, engineering, law, and health-related courses. Vitru Limited was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in FlorianÃ³polis, Brazil.

