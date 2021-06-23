Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Price Target Raised to C$91.00

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from C$90.00 to C$91.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on GRT.UN. TD Securities increased their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$89.00 to C$92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$84.00 price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC raised their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$85.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$85.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$90.00 price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$89.89.

Shares of GRT.UN opened at C$84.89 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$80.54. The stock has a market cap of C$5.58 billion and a PE ratio of 9.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.29, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.41. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$66.72 and a 52-week high of C$85.78.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 31.99%.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

