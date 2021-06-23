Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Makes New Investment in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,700 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 442 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 134 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.39% of the company’s stock.

SE stock opened at $280.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $143.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.24 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.79. Sea Limited has a 1-year low of $100.66 and a 1-year high of $286.60.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). SEA had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 82.81%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.61) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 146.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SE. Bank of America raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Macquarie raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of SEA from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of SEA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.00.

SEA Profile

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

