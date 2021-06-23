Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Purchases 1,200 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SEE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,503,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $755,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071,560 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,628,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $486,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,044 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,442,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $478,487,000 after purchasing an additional 261,167 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,486,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,834,000 after purchasing an additional 553,978 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,872,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,811,000 after purchasing an additional 702,384 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEE stock opened at $58.65 on Wednesday. Sealed Air Co. has a 1 year low of $30.28 and a 1 year high of $59.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.55, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 887.96%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Sealed Air’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is a positive change from Sealed Air’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.08%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated an “in-line” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.69.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

